Racist vandals target Kansas City church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – Vandals spray-painted racist symbols on a church in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday morning.

The Kansas City Police Department says someone broke into the church and got into a vending machine and the financial office. They even lit a chair on fire.

The fire department was called to Concord Fortress of Hope church at about 6:24 Sunday morning on a fire alarm. They discovered graffiti on the front doors and windows of the building.

But the vandals didn’t stop the congregation from worshipping. Kansas City Councilman Quinton Lucas tweeted that the vandalism would not stop the morning services.