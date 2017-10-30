Shoe Carnival announces grand opening for store in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shoe Carnival is opening a new location in Topeka just in time for the holiday shopping season.

A grand opening celebration is set for Saturday, November 4 at the newest Shoe Carnival location, in Wanamaker 21 Shopping Center, next to Tuesday Morning and near Ross.

The first 100 customers in the door at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, ages 18 and over, will receive a $10 reward card to use at the store. There will also be doorbuster deals at the grand opening, and drawings for prizes including free shoes for a year, $1,000 cash and a $100 Shoe Carnival shopping spree every hour during the day from noon- 5 p.m.

“We are excited to open a new Shoe Carnival location in Topeka. Shoe Carnival is known for our one of a kind shopping experience, unbelievable product assortment and unique atmosphere, which creates a customer focused way to shop for shoes,” says Todd Beurman, Senior Vice President of Marketing. “At Shoe Carnival, our customers will not only be treated to great value on name brand footwear and accessories for the entire family, they’ll also get a fun and exciting shopping experience.”

The Wanamaker 21 Shopping Center is located at 1930 SW Wanamaker Road.