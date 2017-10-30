Topeka Police warn ticket or treat through the Hallo-week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department warns that officers will be enforcing strict seat belt enforcement’s during the week of Halloween to save lives.

From October 30 to November 3, the Topeka Police Department will join other Kansas law enforcement agencies to stop what has been likened to an epidemic in Kansas. The department said in 2016, 44 children ages 0-19 lost their lives due to car crashes in the state. Sadly, almost half of those children were not wearing their seat belt.

One mother said she is worried for her soon-to-be driver.

“I’m concerned because she’ll be getting her license soon and when she gets her license I can’t guarantee I’ll be in the car with her, you know, because she’ll have her own license,” said Cassie Gaddot. “So I have to sort of be dependent on the parenting skills I’ve taught her and hope that she buckles up every time.”

Topeka Police said they want adults to model good driving behaviors for their children. Officers will be be extra-vigilant when patrolling around schools during the week and will issue citations to anyone who does not obey Kansas law.

Police said to please slow down, especially in school zones, eliminate the distractions and always buckle up.