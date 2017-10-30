Topeka woman well known for her ‘Halloween House’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A Topeka woman is known to many as the Clark Griswold of Halloween.

Just a few blocks west of 17th and Fairlawn in West Topeka, you will find the home of Marilyn Waggle.

For the last 20 years, she and her family have been spooking up the place every fall for Halloween.

Waggle told us she picks a different theme every year and it’s all for the kids.

“I just hope everyone has a good time. I wish more people would do it so it will be back to the old time Halloween,” she said. “You would be able to go out in the neighborhood and know that what you were getting was safe and good with kids…”

Last year, more than a thousand trick-or-treaters came by Waggle’s house.

Despite the cooler weather northeast Kansas is expecting, Waggle said she will be ready with a handful of candy for all the children who stop by.