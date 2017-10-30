Washburn University students soon to petition to add another gender identity option

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Students at Washburn University are trying to petition a third way to identify their gender.

The other option would be non-binary which is when a person doesn’t identify as either male or female. The idea was all started by the University’s Queers & Allies organization. The change would happen on any official document like the school’s application. Students say the petition originally started in 2016, but the organization had a hard time getting enough student support. For 2017, the organization said they plan on talking to more students.

“When you’re able to find that particular group that you’re comfortable with, it makes you feel more secure about yourself,” Washburn University’s Diversity and Inclusion Student Programmer, Cedrick Henderson-Smith said. “It allows you to open up more and do more things and be more interactive with each other and one another.”

Queers & Allies would like to invite anyone interested in the club and its activities to come to their next general meeting on November 14 at 7 p.m. at the Mabee Library.

If you’re interested in signing the petition, students are planning on starting it on November 20th. That’s in honor of the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance.

For any additional questions about the petition or the queers and allies group please contact Michael Anschutz at michael.anschutz@washburn.edu.