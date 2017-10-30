World Championship ICE Racing series to make its way to Kansas Expocentre

World Championship ICE Racing, presents The Next Generation Fire on Ice Tour, at the Kansas Expocentre for one night only on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 p.m. Featuring the biggest names in professional motorcycle ICE racing and the craziest riders on the ice racing the wild Unlimited Outlaw Quads and so much more.

These racers will be blazing around the arena’s solid ice track shredding the ice with over 2,000 razor sharp studs in their tires, hitting insane speeds; going from 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds, all racing for the most prestigious World Championship ICE Racing Title.

Also, Guest appearance by four time Guinness Record Holder; daredevil and professional stunt rider Ryan S. Ryan S. was in a tragic accident in 2007, and lost his left leg, but he didn’t let that stop him. He continues to perform stunts with a prosthetic leg, proving to be one of the fastest wheelie riders and craziest stunt bike riders on the ice.

This action packed professional racing event comes with chills, spills and thrills and a no-holds-barred racing attitude that will keep you on the edge of your seats. This will prove to be one hot night of racing.

Get early access to come hang out with the drivers and their crew before the event, from 5:30-6:30. Meet & Greet with drivers, see their rigs, and get autographs for just $5! The Pit Party is open to all ages. Must have a ticket to the event to purchase the Pit Party.

Tickets for World Championship ICE Racing are $20 and $25. Kid’s tickets start at only $8. Ticket pricing increases $3 day of show. Tickets go on sale Friday November 3 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000 or at the Expocentre Box Office. Group discount tickets are available for this event and can be purchased by calling 785-633-8448 or tix.griffin24@yahoo.com. Additional fees may apply.