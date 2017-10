TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department was on the scene of a small fire in downtown Topeka Monday night.

The call came in around 8:00 at NE 14 & Quincy. The fire department told KSNT News two young boys were attempting to fill a generator at their house with gasoline. Some of the gasoline then spilled onto the generator and the flames were ignited by the heat.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.