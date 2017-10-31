2 crooks sought after recent burglaries in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is trying to identify two burglars in a video after four recent break-ins.

RCPD said they received reports on Sunday of burglaries that had occurred at four local businesses.

According to RCPD, the first of three break-ins occurred between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Anderson Avenue at Goblin Games, Debonaire Hair Salon and Legends Sports Bar. The fourth burglary occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Stagg Hill Road at the Asian Market.

The surveillance video from the businesses shows at least two people involved.

The Riley County Police Department is asking anyone with information to please call RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

 

 

