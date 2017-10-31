Bone-chilling Halloween, festive flakes possible

We’re tracking the coldest Halloween we’ve had in over a decade, here in Northeast Kansas! Highs will be trapped in the lower/middle 40s this afternoon, under increasing clouds. Brrrrr! It’s no secret that the last 10 days have been relatively cold, especially compared to how fall has played out thus far. The overall weather pattern will warm back up heading into the first weekend in November, but until then, get ready for some festive bone-chilling weather. Make sure your ghouls and goblins are bundled up tonight. Get creative too! Maybe a winter jacket could get incorporated into the overall costume! Realistically, we’re looking at temps in the 30s for the trick-or-treaters tonight! Recent computer models are also suggesting a slight chance for a couple chilly rain showers that could mix in a few wet snowflakes at times too. Most of Northeast Kansas will stay dry tonight, but wouldn’t it be ironic if we saw our first few flakes of the season on Halloween night?

We’ll feel the temperatures slowly warm through Thursday. Expect highs in the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon and by Thursday – we’re lookin’ at daytime temps in the 60s. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 63°. As we alluded to earlier, we’ve been BELOW that seasonal standard for the better part of the last week-and-a-half. Mother Nature keeps this roller coaster ride of temperatures going, so strap in because we’re starting to climb the next hill…tomorrow. Despite a gradual warm-up over the next few days, we’re still tracking that late week cold front. And that means a little shot of cooler weather by Friday. Recent computer models are painting a little bit of moisture over our neck of the woods too. As of now, we’re holding the rain chances on Friday to just 20% but if nothing else, the clouds will be increasing throughout the day.

We have some encouraging new for those who still long for warmer fall days. All of this relatively chilly and borderline ‘wintry’ weather recently will be nothing but a distant memory by the weekend. That’s right! Ironically, the first weekend of November 2017 will feature wall-to-wall sunshine and highs soaring into the 70s. In fact, Sunday looks like the warmest day over the next 10 days and will likely put forth highs close to 75°. Truth be told, there isn’t much moisture in our 7-Day forecast. Yes, there’s a chance for a brief rain/snow shower tonight and then a couple chilly sprinkles on Friday – but outside of those two tiny instances we’re still pretty dry. It’s the temperatures that just have no clue what to do right now. Looking deeper into the crystal ball and we still find a relatively ‘warm’ end to the calendar year. That’s not to say we won’t have days (or an entire week – like this past week) of colder weather, but the overall weather pattern really looks to stay fairly mild and dry for the Central Plains heading into 2018. Stay tuned.

Have a great day and a safe Halloween! Stay warm!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert