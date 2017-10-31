Crews work minor injury accident in north Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) Emergency crews were called to the scene of an accident that happened over the noon hour at U.S. Highway 24 and Rochester Road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol on scene tells KSNT News a pickup truck was heading east on U.S. 24 when for unknown reasons it left the highway and struck a sign at a nearby Spangles restaurant.

Fire crews and police were on the scene assisting KHP.

KHP said only minor injuries were reported and nobody was taken to the hospital.

Possible injury crash on US 24 and Rochester Rd. near Spangles. #ksnt #topekatraffic pic.twitter.com/Sqb77oO6uk — Brian Dulle (@BrianKSNT) October 31, 2017