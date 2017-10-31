Halloween treats before the kiddos go trick-or-treating

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Halloween tends to be a favorite holiday for most kids and adults, and in this interview Topeka Hy-Vee Dietitian Amber Groeling discusses the importance of remembering that there are no good or bad foods, only good and bad eating habits. Overindulging occasionally on holidays and birthdays can be a part of a healthy lifestyle. Groeling showcases fun treats like mummy pizzas, spiders on a log, and candy corn parfaits.

Mummy Pizzas

Serves: 1

All you need:

1 sandwich thin, you can use half for a thinner crust, or the whole thing for thicker crust

1-2 Tbps. Pizza sauce

1 string cheese

Olive slices for the eyes

All you do:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread pizza sauce over the sandwich thin. Pull pieces of string cheese apart and lay on crust to look like a mummy. Place the olives on for eyes. Place in oven for 10-15 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

Candy Corn Parfaits: pineapple, mandarin oranges and vanilla Greek yogurt

Spiders on a Log: celery, peanut butter, chocolate chips (melt the chocolate to make spider legs)