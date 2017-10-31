Local businesses shift into winter gear

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A few local businesses are adjusting to the seasonal change. Skinner Gardening Store is helping people ready their lawns and gardens for winter.

The owner and operator, Cameron Rees, said people need to make sure their plants are well watered and putting mulch around plants in preparation for winter. However, Rees said many people will continue to plant.

“A lot of people will focus on planting trees through the fall, particularly late in the fall,” he said. “And you can keep doing that up until the ground’s frozen.”

A business that works on pools and chimneys is also helping people prepare for the cold weather.

For Swims and Sweeps, the fall transition between summer and winter is one of their busiest times of the year.

“It’s not uncommon for one of my guys to be 30 feet in the air one day cleaning a fireplace, and then an hour later they’re blowing out lines in a swimming pool and adding anti-freeze to make sure they don’t freeze,” Swims and Sweeps president Clayton Sherwood said.

Justin Kochen’s landscaping business, J’s Landscaping, is also making the seasonal transition. He doing landscaping now, but soon he’ll start removing snow.

“We’re trying to swing into the winter gear, get our salt, get our spreaders ready, and at the same time hit the ground running come spring time when that lawn starts to grow,” Kochen said.”

He said he usually starts removing snow after Thanksgiving.