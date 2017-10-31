One victim in south Topeka hotel shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Topeka at the Travelers Inn.
Initial reports of the shooting came in just before midnight on Monday. According to police, they were able to locate a male victim near 34th and Massachusetts St. where he was then transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.
At this time, no information has been provided on a suspect description.
KSNT News will update this story as we learn more details.