One victim in south Topeka hotel shooting

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Topeka at the Travelers Inn.

Initial reports of the shooting came in just before midnight on Monday. According to police, they were able to locate a male victim near 34th and Massachusetts St. where he was then transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, no information has been provided on a suspect description.

KSNT News will update this story as we learn more details.

