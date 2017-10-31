Staying warm on Halloween

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Halloween 2017 will be the coldest Halloween in more than 10 years with high in the 40’s. KSNT News has you covered on ways you can stay warm.

Try wearing a costume where a hood is acceptable.

How about a wig or even a mask?

For your legs, you can try wearing a pair of tights, long johns, leggings or pantyhose.

For all around warmth, you can go up a size so you can wear layers underneath.

Another option is to wear a cloak, cape or robe that could enhance your look tonight.

If your costume requires showing some skin, a skin-colored unitard can keep you warm while still giving the appearance of skin.

If any of the options above weren’t good enough, you can try taking a car. Parents, you can drive your kids to their destinations while having the heat on inside the car. Finally, you can stay indoors and just have a Halloween party.

Remember to ask your child often if they are cold. If they’re younger, you may even consider just grabbing a hand and giving it a feel. You can always go home, warm up and trick-or-treat later.

Looking for warm costume ideas?

You could be a mummy or a zombie in everyday clothes. Just toss fake blood all over some warm thrift store clothes and add zombie makeup to your face.

Or how about dressing up as a food item for your body? You could have a sweater and tights of the same color underneath.

There are the options as Santa or the Easter bunny.

Finally, you could be the Michelin Man or any character that has ever worn a puffy jacket or vest.