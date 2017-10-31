Staying warm on Halloween

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Halloween 2017 will be the coldest Halloween in more than 10 years with high in the 40’s. KSNT News has you covered on ways you can stay warm.

  • Try wearing a costume where a hood is acceptable.
  • How about a wig or even a mask?
  • For your legs, you can try wearing a pair of tights, long johns, leggings or pantyhose.
  • For all around warmth, you can go up a size so you can wear layers underneath.
  • Another option is to wear a cloak, cape or robe that could enhance your look tonight.
  • If your costume requires showing some skin, a skin-colored unitard can keep you warm while still giving the appearance of skin.

If any of the options above weren’t good enough, you can try taking a car. Parents, you can drive your kids to their destinations while having the heat on inside the car. Finally, you can stay indoors and just have a Halloween party.

Remember to ask your child often if they are cold. If they’re younger, you may even consider just grabbing a hand and giving it a feel. You can always go home, warm up and trick-or-treat later.

Looking for warm costume ideas?

  • You could be a mummy or a zombie in everyday clothes. Just toss fake blood all over some warm thrift store clothes and add zombie makeup to your face.
  • Or how about dressing up as a food item for your body? You could have a sweater and tights of the same color underneath.
  • There are the options as Santa or the Easter bunny.
  • Finally, you could be the Michelin Man or any character that has ever worn a puffy jacket or vest.

 

 

 

