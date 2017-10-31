Trick-or-treaters brave the cold

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While Halloween was a cold day and night in northeast Kansas, some people said they were not going to let the cold ruin their fun.

“The snow was quite a surprise, but here we are,” said Jennifer Gogian.

Despite trick-or-treating in the cold, one local student said he was happy about the snow.

“When I was at school and saw that it was snowing I’m over here like oh my gosh,” said Sawyer Lette.

Lieutenant Colleen Stuart from the Topeka Police Department said the second trunk-or-treat event was a success despite the weather.

“It has not been affected by the cold weather whatsoever. They know this is a safe place and they can get lots of candy here.”

A cold and snowy Halloween. A trick for some, a treat for others.

