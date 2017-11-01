Barton County Sheriff issued summons

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — Barton County Sheriff Brian J. Bellinder, 55, of Great Bend was issued a summons to appear in Barton County District Court Wednesday morning. This follows an investigation by Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents.

According to the summons, Bellinder allegedly mistreated a confined person while serving an arrest warrant on Aug. 10 in Great Bend.

Mistreatment of a confined person is a level A person misdemeanor.

No further information has been released at this time. KSNT will update this story as information becomes available.