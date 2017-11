TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers are on the scene of a crash that has closed K4, from Highway 24 to 46 Street.

The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

KHP dispatch tells KSNT News two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved, but investigators are still trying to sort out what happened.

We don’t yet know if anyone was injured.

A KSNT crew is on the scene. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.