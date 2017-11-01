Crews working to fix water main break in Oakland area

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews are on the scene Wednesday morning fixing a water main break in the Oakland area.

The break happened in the area of Seward Avenue and Winfield Ave.

One person has reported to KSNT News that the break has caused flooding in their house but multiple people do have water in their yards.

KSNT News is told the break happened some time after midnight and crews have been working for awhile to fix the break.

KSNT News will continue to update the story as new information becomes available.

Two water main breaks in Oakland spilling water into yards and the street. Near Seward and Winfield. pic.twitter.com/w3pEKzTmRD — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) November 1, 2017