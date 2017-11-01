Crews working to fix water main break in Oakland area

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews are on the scene Wednesday morning fixing a water main break in the Oakland area.

The break happened in the area of Seward Avenue and Winfield Ave.

One person has reported to KSNT News that the break has caused flooding in their house but multiple people do have water in their yards.

KSNT News is told the break happened some time after midnight and crews have been working for awhile to fix the break.

KSNT News will continue to update the story as new information becomes available.

