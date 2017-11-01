Duke is No. 1 in AP preseason poll for second straight year, Kansas sits at 4

Duke is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason poll for the second straight season and ninth time as a program, matching rival North Carolina for most all-time.

Led by senior guard Grayson Allen and freshman phenom Marvin Bagley III, the Blue Devils received 33 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel in the AP Top 25 released on Wednesday.

Duke had three players leave school early, but coach Mike Krzyzewski restocked the Blue Devils with another stellar recruiting class.

No. 2 Michigan State received 13 first-place votes, No. 3 Arizona had 18 and No. 4 Kansas got one.

Kentucky rounded out the top 5, followed by Villanova, Wichita State and Florida. Defending national champion North Carolina is No. 9 and Southern California rounds out the top 10.

No. 19 Northwestern is ranked in the preseason poll for the first time.