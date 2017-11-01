Gallery: Fort Riley Soldier Deaths

July 31, 2017, 30 year old Staff Sergeant Alejandro Franquiz- found dead in his car along I-70 south of Manhattan. He was a station chief with Company B, 601st Aviation Support Battalion, and 1st Combat Aviation Brigade. He arrived to Fort Riley in October 2015. He had previously been at Fort Riley from December 2008 to August 2012. He deployed three times during his career in the army, twice to Iraw and once to Afghanistan.

Aug 8, 2017, 23 year old Specialist Peter Robbins died in Junction City, early morning of August 8 involving an incident with Junction City Police. He was a field Firefinder radar operator with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, and in the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. He joined the Army in February 2013 and arrived to Fort Riley in August 2013. He deployed to Iraq in June 2014 and to South Korea in October 2016.

Aug 16, 2017, 22 year old Specialist Richard Cox was an indirect fire infantryman with Troop A, 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, and in the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. He suffered from a gunshot wound on August 13 on Fort Riley and was medically evacuated to Stormont Vail. He died on August 16 there. He joined the army in July 2013 and arrived to Fort Riley in October 2013. He deployed to Kuwait in June 2014 and South Korea in October 2016.

Aug 19, 2017, 19 year old Private John Martinez was a cavalry scout with Troop A, 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment and 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. He was found unresponsive in his barracks room and died at Irwin Community Army Hospital. He is from Houston, Texas and joined the Army in July of 2016/ He arrived to Fort Riley in November 2016.

Sept 4, 2017, 37 year old Staff Sergeant Garett Swift was a fire support specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, and apart of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. He was found dead in his home by the Junction City Police. He joined the Army in October 2006 and arrived to Fort Riley in November 2013. He deployed to South Korea in 2007, Afghanistan in 2009, Germany in 2009, and Afghanistan again in 2011.

Sept 21, 2017, 21 year old Specialsit Kashyap Bhakta was a combat engineer with Company B, 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, and 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. He was found dead in his car in an on post neighborhood called Warner-Peterson. He joined the Army in March 2015 and arrived to Fort Riley in July 2015. He deployed to Kuwait from October 2015 to July 2016.

Oct 12, 2017, 43 year old Sergeant 1st Class Jamie Boone was a signal support system specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, and 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. He was found dead in his on-post home. He joined the Army in June 2002 and arrived to Fort Riley in July 2014. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2002, Iraq in 2003 and 2004, and to South Korea in 2010.