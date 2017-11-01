Navy recommends sweeping changes after ship collisions

Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, the damaged port aft hull of the USS John S. McCain, is visible while docked at Singapore's Changi naval base in Singapore. U.S. Navy leaders are recommending a sweeping list of changes in sailor training, crew requirements and safety procedures to address systemic problems across the Pacific fleet that led to two deadly ship collisions earlier this year, killing 17 sailors. A report scheduled to be released Nov. 2, calls for about 60 recommended improvements that range from improved training on seamanship, navigation and the use of ship equipment to more basic changes to increase sleep and stress management for sailors. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Navy leaders are recommending a sweeping list of changes in sailor training, crew requirements and safety procedures to address systemic problems across the Pacific fleet that led to two deadly ship collisions earlier this year, killing 17 sailors.

A report scheduled to be released Thursday calls for about 60 recommended improvements that range from improved training on seamanship, navigation and the use of ship equipment to more basic changes to increase sleep and stress management for sailors.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the report ahead of its release. Another Navy report released Wednesday concluded that three collisions and a ship grounding this year were all avoidable. It says they resulted from widespread failures by the crews and commanders who didn’t recognize and respond to unfolding emergencies quickly.

