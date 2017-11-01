November 2017 starts a much more mild weather trend

We’re tracking a much more seasonal day as we start the brand new month of November. Temps were trapped in the 30s yesterday, but they’ll warm back up into the upper 50s this afternoon. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling – it’s now sitting at 63°. So, despite the chilly weather over the last week – we’re inching back closer to where we should be for early November. The winds will help boost those temperatures today. Expect a breezy southeast wind – gusting up to 25 or 30 mph at times. Adding to this warming trend will be 65°+ tomorrow afternoon, with wall-to-wall sunshine to boot.

Yes, we’re still tracking yet another cold front on Friday – so this warm-up is of the mini variety…for now. Some recent computer models are suggesting a little bit of moisture with the late week front too. That means a chance for a couple RAIN showers on Friday evening. Even though we’ve already had our first snow of the season (yesterday) – the ‘s word’ is not returning to the forecast anytime soon and that includes Friday. It just won’t be cold enough to support any frozen precipitation. Highs will drop from the middle 60s on Thursday back into the middle 50s for Friday. It’s a solid cool-down, but we won’t be THAT cold. It’s also worth mentioning that we can’t find another freeze anywhere in the 7-Day forecast (day or night). Temps will be staying above 32° for the next 7-10 days! Even though we’ll keep our eyes out for some raindrops on Friday evening, the forecast still looks dry and tranquil heading into the first couple weeks of November. In other words, don’t count on any major storm systems anytime soon.

Start getting excited about this weekend. First of all – it’s the best weekend of the year. Why? Well ‘daylight saving time’ is coming to an end and that means we all GAIN an extra hour of sleep. Don’t forget to set those clocks BACK an hour before you go to bed on Saturday! Also – the weather forecast is looking downright AMAZING this weekend, complete with bountiful blue skies and the warmest weather we’ve had in over two weeks! Plan on temps in the upper 60s on Saturday and then some classic ‘sunny and 75′ weather for Sunday! We’re not tellin’ ya to bust out the BBQ’s, but it will be a great weekend to get outside and enjoy a gorgeous warm-up for the first weekend in November! Gazing deeper into the crystal ball – we’ll keep the sunshine streak alive heading into next week. However, temperatures will moderate a little bit. Expect afternoon temps in the 50s next Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert