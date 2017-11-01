Party of the Center hopes to validate political party

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — It all started with a break-up letter distancing Kansans from the GOP.

It read, in part – “I’d like to say it’s not you, it’s me, but I kind of think it is you!,” written by lifelong Kansan, Scott Morgan.

“We think that things have changed so much in Kansas,” Morgan, Party of the Center Chairman said. “In the political system that it’s just crying out for someone to be in the middle.”

Morgan and supporters are building “The Party of the Center,” a way of offering others like them the chance to vote for candidates identifying with more liberal social views and conservative fiscal values.

A mix of two diverse parties with a platform all its own.

“It’s not that we don’t stand for anything,” Morgan said. “It’s that we stand very strongly for our own beliefs and we recognize that other people have their own beliefs.”

The former Republican knows he’s fighting an uphill battle, but building a political party isn’t his first rodeo. Morgan duked it out against Kris Kobach for the seat of Secretary of State in 2014.

He said there’s a growing need for more options when Kansans cast their ballots. A Desire for a party with a broader ideology.

It will take 18,000 signatures to validate the party. Morgan and voters alike said they’ll do whatever it takes to get them, planning drives and campaigns.

Morgan says many people like yelling at each other when it comes to politics. The party of the center hopes to turn heated exchanges into constructive communication.