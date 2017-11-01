Schumer says Trump ‘politicizing’ after attacks

By Published: Updated:
Chuck Scumer, Edward Markey
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., left, standing with Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., right, speaks to reporters following the weekly Democratic policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Sen. Chuck Schumer says President Donald Trump is “politicizing and dividing America” in the aftermath of Tuesday’s attacks in Manhattan that killed eight people and wounded 11.

The Senate’s top Democrat said Trump — who attacked Schumer on Twitter Wednesday morning — “should be bringing us together.”

Trump tweeted that the accused attacker had entered the U.S. through a special diversity visa program that the president called “a Chuck Schumer beauty.”

Schumer said former President George W. Bush sought to unite the country after the Sept. 11 attacks. He said, “the contrast between President George Bush’s actions after 9/11 and President Trump’s actions this morning could not be starker.”

Schumer called upon Trump to rescind proposed cuts to anti-terrorism funding.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s