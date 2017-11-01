Schumer says Trump ‘politicizing’ after attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Sen. Chuck Schumer says President Donald Trump is “politicizing and dividing America” in the aftermath of Tuesday’s attacks in Manhattan that killed eight people and wounded 11.

The Senate’s top Democrat said Trump — who attacked Schumer on Twitter Wednesday morning — “should be bringing us together.”

Trump tweeted that the accused attacker had entered the U.S. through a special diversity visa program that the president called “a Chuck Schumer beauty.”

Schumer said former President George W. Bush sought to unite the country after the Sept. 11 attacks. He said, “the contrast between President George Bush’s actions after 9/11 and President Trump’s actions this morning could not be starker.”

Schumer called upon Trump to rescind proposed cuts to anti-terrorism funding.