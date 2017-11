TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff Herman Jones sits down on the KSNT News morning show Wednesday to discuss crime in the community. Sheriff Jones said that he himself is concerned about the crime, as well as other law enforcement agencies in the county, but explains that it’s only happening within a small percentage of the population. Listen to the full interview to hear all of his thoughts and if he thinks crime defines Shawnee County.

