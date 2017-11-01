Simmons Pet Food expands in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Simmons Pet Food, Inc., broke ground on a facility expansion at its Flexible Packaging Facility in Emporia on Wednesday.

The company announced a $38 million investment will increase operations by 200,000 square feet and create approximately 100 new jobs in the Emporia area.

“The expansion of our operations in Emporia represents a story about the strength of good people doing great work, strong performance and dependable partnerships,” said Jason Beyer, Vice President of Operations, Simmons Pet Food, Inc. in Emporia. “Emporia is the place we call home and we are proud to be part of helping this community grow through job creation.”

The expansion will increase Simmons pet Food’s capacity for flexible production and packaging for select wet pet food products. It will increase yearly facility output to an estimated 12.4 million cases of wet food cups and 2.4 million cases of tubs when it reaches full capacity in 2022.

“Today’s announcement by Simmons Pet Food is great news for the economy in East Central Kansas,” said Kent Heermann, President, Regional Development Association, East Central Kansas. “This expansion will create even more skilled, well-paying jobs for the qualified workforce in the region. We are proud to have worked collaboratively with Simmons Pet Food, the City of Emporia, and the Kansas Department of Commerce on this expansion.”

The company expects to begin operations in 2019. They currently employ 500 people at its Emporia location.