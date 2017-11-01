Trump pushes “extreme vetting” in wake of attack

(NBC News) – The president and Congress are reacting to Tuesday’s deadly terrorist attack in New York City.

“We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!” President Trump tweeted.

He added that he has ordered Homeland Security to step up “extreme vetting” of immigrants, like New York’s terror suspect.

Lawmakers are unsure how to stop these type of lone wolf attacks.

“I mean, you can’t assign a police officer to every American to walk around with them, and even if you did you couldn’t guarantee they would be safe. I’m not sure there’s a legislative solution to it,” said Louisiana’s Senator John Kennedy.

One possible solution is tracking people who may be inspired by terror groups, or have an ax to grind with the United States.

“The key to it is intelligence gathering, trying to find out these people before they act and stop them,” said Senator Lindsey Graham