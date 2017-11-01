Wamego woman killed in Junction City crash

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — A 23-year-old Wamego woman was killed Wednesday morning when her car collided with an oncoming truck.

Junction City Police Department officers responded to what they called a major collision on I-70 near exit 297 Wednesday at 7:14 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2007 Mini Cooper in the ditch on the eastbound side of I-70, driven by Jacey Cantrell, 23, of Wamego.

According to JCPD, Cantrell was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Junction City Fire. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The other vehicle involved, a 2014 Ramp pickup truck, was driven by 31-year-old Joel Larabaeza of Junction City. The truck rolled at least two times after impact, according to JCPD. Larabaeza did not receive injures.

JCPD said the Mini Cooper was traveling westbound and crossed over the media. The Ram truck was eastbound and struck the passenger side of the Mini Cooper. Both vehicles sustained major damage.