Weekend warm up, November returns next week

What we’re tracking:

Fog around tomorrow morning

Low rain chance Friday night

Warm weekend

It was another below average temperature day across all of Northeast Kansas. We’ll see clouds tonight which will keep our temperatures in the 40s for lows. Due to higher dew point values, we’ll have to watch out for fog across the region tomorrow morning. Probably a good idea to give yourself a little more time to get to work or school in the morning. I’m expecting warmer conditions tomorrow with a few breaks in the clouds by the afternoon. Highs should climb into the 60s by tomorrow afternoon.

We’ve got a weak disturbance that we’ll be watching for a slim chance of rain Friday night into Saturday morning. The data is suggesting a patchy light rain to fall. This is due to a disturbance that will be pushing through our area on Friday behind Thursday’s front. Otherwise, temperatures will be trapped in the 50s for most of the day on Friday. A warming trend will begin to start the weekend. I’m expecting temperatures in the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday. We’ll be left with sunshine for the second half of the weekend.

The forecast next week looks pretty quiet (well, actually boring for me, great for you)! Temperatures look like they’ll hold steady with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s through Wednesday of next week. We’ll keep the sunny and dry weather in the forecast also.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the warmer weather moves in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller