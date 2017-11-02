2 Fort Riley men arrested for kidnapping and rape

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Fort Riley men are in custody following an sexual assault investigation.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a sexual assault report on October 22, 2017, in the area of K-57 Highway, just west of U.S. 77.

The sheriff’s office said on Wednesday detectives, with the help from Fort Riley Criminal Investigations Division, located two suspects and the suspect vehicle on Fort Riley.

Upon further investigation two men, identified as Wayne Harry Harris, 20, and Corey Lee Horman, 20, were arrested and booked into the Geary County Jail where they are being held without bond pending first court appearance for rape, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit rape.

The sheriff’s office said the victim’s name will not be released at this time.

KSNT News will update this story when new information becomes available.