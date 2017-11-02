Adopt-A-Pet: November 2, 2017

Happy Thursday, Northeast Kansas! It’s already time for another Adopt-A-Pet segment! Our very own Austin Barnes shows us three future pets that are too cute to not talk about!

Numerous holiday events at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS), are aiming to encourage you to adopt pets, just like Otis!

Michelle McCart, an adoption counselor at HHHS, says, “Otis is an eight year-old rottweiler mix who is still full of energy, full of life and loves tennis balls.”

Otis can’t help but slobber over those tennis balls. He’s not half bad at catching them either! He still has plenty of pep in his step, but he’s also very obedient. Shake, sit, and lie down are his favorite commands. However, Otis isn’t good with cats or small kids. But once you give him a chance, he’ll show you just how sweet of an old boy he really is.

If Otis isn’t the match for you because of his size, meet Banshee. Banshee is a ten year-old spaniel mix. She is just a happy, outgoing dog that likes to talk.

McCart adds, “Banshee’s on the calmer side, who still loves all of the attention; likes to be a lap dog. If you don’t pay attention to her, she will definitely let you know!”

Banshee does have a few health issues, but she does play well with others. A part of her adoption fee is waived, but so are adoption fees for a handful of other pets!

McCart explains, “It is ‘National Adopt A Senior Pet Month,’ so all of the adoption fees for our senior dogs will be $25 off, and with our cats, they will be $10 off.”

Jeffery isn’t one of those cats, but he still needs a loving home with a fresh litter box! At just ten months old, this kitten loves to snuggle indoors. He’s playful and he loves kids.

All of the animals featured in this week’s Adopt-A-Pet are available right now over at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka.

They open at 11:30 this morning and can’t wait to help you get the adoption process started!

