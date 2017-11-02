Closing arguments set for man in Springfield girl’s death

By Published:
FILE - In this March 26, 2014, file photo, Craig Michael Wood, left, enters the courtroom for a hearing in Springfield, Mo. Wood is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, child kidnapping, rape and sodomy in connection with 10-year-old Hailey Owens' death in February of 2014. Opening statements are set for Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, Pool, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday in the trial of a man accused of abducting, raping and killing a 10-year-old Missouri girl.

The prosecution and defense rested Wednesday in the first-degree murder trial of Craig Wood, who is facing a possible death sentence in the 2014 death of Haley Owens.

The defense rested without calling any witnesses. Wood did not testify on his own behalf.

Testimony for the prosecution on Wednesday included evidence about the girl’s body being found in the basement of Wood’s home in February 2014, and an autopsy that found she had been shot and had injuries consistent with sexual abuse.

Wood’s attorney has conceded that his client kidnapped and killed Haley, but said he acted impulsively when he grabbed the girl in broad daylight.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s