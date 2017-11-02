Democrats point to Kansas as to why GOP tax plan won’t work

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – Republicans are expected to debut their tax reform bill on Thursday but Democrats are already pushing back, some calling it a “middle-class con job”.

Democrats are pointing to Kansas as to why the GOP plan won’t work.

Democrats say the GOP tax plan already looks a lot the plan Kansas passed in 2012. That plan promised major tax cuts and a better economy, but instead Kansas experienced the exact opposite.

KSNT News Washington Correspondent Anna Wiernicki spoke with a few people from Kansas who tell her if the Republican plan passes, we’ll see the same thing happen at the national level.

Sarah Lafrenz said juggling her full time job as a mom and a biologist for the state’s health department became almost impossible after Kansas passed a bill to cut taxes in 2012.

“My three children are 9, 7 and 2,” said Lafrenz. “We were often trying to do a lot more with a lot less.

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback promised the 2012 tax cut plan would revive the state’s economy. His plan slashed individual income tax rates and lowered taxes on businesses.

“The tax experiment was a complete and utter failure,” said Kansas Representative Jim Ward.

Ward said state revenues plummeted by hundreds of millions of dollars.

“It caused almost our state to go bankrupt and I hear the same kind of language being used, the same kind of ideas being tossed around here.”

Ward said the House Republican tax reform plan, which could be unveiled as early as Thursday, already looks a lot like the plan Kansas had.

“We had three credit downgrading’s that can’t be replicated on a national basis, it would be devastating to the world economy,” said Ward.

Ward said the plan attacks the middle class but Republican Congressman Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) disagrees.

“This works as an economic stimulus and that it works to actually increase wages and household income, which has been flat and stagnant for decades, we gotta do this.”

The House plans to have a vote and push their tax reform bill to the Senate by Thanksgiving.