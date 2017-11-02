Dense fog, warmer days ahead

We’re tracking a very foggy start to our Thursday. Drive with caution as visibility is extremely reduced. In some sports there have been reports of less than a quarter mile of visibility this morning! Most of the thick fog will disperse before lunchtime, as we expect a ‘mix of sun and clouds’ this afternoon. High temperatures will continue their ascent too. Before we know it, they’ll be reaching for 65° today. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling. It’s down to 62° right now. So, today’s temps will be slightly above where they should be for this time of the year!

Yes, we’re still tracking a cold front heading into tomorrow. Some recent computer models are actually suggesting the front arrives before sunset TODAY! We won’t feel the effects until tomorrow, though. Highs in the 60s will drop by about 10° tomorrow. That means no one will get warmer than 55° on Friday. We’ll keep our eyes out for some chilly raindrops tomorrow afternoon too. It looks like there could be a could light rain showers around after lunchtime on Friday. Skies will continue clearing, heading into the weekend. And that’s where we find the warmest weather in the 7-Day forecast. Plan on highs in the middle/upper 60s on Saturday and then 75°+ on Sunday! It will be a great weekend to do whatever you need to…outside. Any late season lawn care? Kids have an outdoor sports activity? Dogs yearning for an extra long session at the bark park? It will be a great weekend to tackle anything outdoors! Enjoy!

Like we’ve been talking about for nearly two weeks now – the roller coaster of temperatures continues. We’ll go from 75°+ on Sunday afternoon, all the way back down into the 50s for Monday. Yes, yet another cold front. Longer range computer models show a bit more of an active weather pattern for the Great Plains next week too. That could mean more chances for raindrops AND snowflakes by this time next week. It’s still way too early to get specific, but it looks like a rain/snow mix could be possible as early as next Tuesday or Wednesday. We’ll keep our eyes on the computer models over the next several days and tweak the extended forecast as we see fit. It’s also worth mentioning that overnight temps next week will be in the 30s (again) while daytime temps won’t get much warmer than the middle 50s. Until that happens though – get excited for some great weather on tap this weekend! Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert