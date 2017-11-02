‘Dominique White – say his name’ Protesters chant in front of Topeka Police station

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the Topeka Police station Thursday night.

The group gathered to express their disapproval of how they say police are handling the Dominique White investigation.

One of White’s family members gave a prepared speech detailing how the family has dealt with their loss – later speaking about how police have been handling the release of information, such as body-cam video.

Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, said releasing the video is against Kansas law.

Soon after the speech, the crowd began chanting, “No justice – no peace,” and “Dominique White – say his name.”

Dominique White was shot and killed by Topeka Police in late September after police say he attempted to run from officers while reaching for a gun.

The Lawrence Police department took over the investigation to help ensure transparency.

“For me to arbitrarily decide I’m going to break the rules this one time just because there is so much interest would be a breach of my ethical responsibility and that’s not something I’m going to do,” said Kagay.