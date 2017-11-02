Former hospital worker sentenced in Fort Leavenworth attack

Published:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for attacking a woman by setting her on fire.

In August, a jury found 55-year-old Clifford Currie guilty of one count of assault with intent to commit murder, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that on September 7, 2016, Currie threw gasoline or some other inflammable liquid on his supervisor, Lieutenant Katie Ann Blanchard, lit her on fire and assaulted her with a straight edge razor and scissors. A co-worker came to her aid when she heard screams and saw Blanchard on fire. Currie was restrained by hospital employees and then arrested.

Currie was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,464,965.80 to Blanchard.

