K-State president responds to racist vandalism

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University President Richard Myers released a statement Thursday morning following an incident in which a vehicle near the campus was vandalized with graffiti containing racial slurs.

In his statement, Myers said the incident on Wednesday affected the Manhattan campus and caused significant pain to students, faculty and staff.

“The racist messages found on a car parked off campus are a direct attack on the values of our community.”

Myers went on to say that those who wish harm should not be allowed to create a culture of fear and divisiveness.

“As I hear from student leadership following this incident, your message is clear: We need to ensure the safety of those affected by this attack.”

Myers said the K-State Police Department will immediately increase its patrols and visible presence on the Manhattan campus.

“Those who need support should use the many resources we make available through student life and our counseling center. Please avail yourselves of assistance if needed, including our LiveSafe app and Wildcat Walk services. If we need to make additional resources available, we will.”

The Riley County Police Department has been investigating this incident after if was first reported at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Claflin Road. They believe it happened sometime between 1:30 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

In his statement, Myers said they are calling on RCPD to use all available resources in its investigation, including necessary state and federal resources.

“There has already been widespread misinformation about this incident; we need to make decisions based on factual information, not rumors, unsubstantiated social media posts or stories. Let’s get it right.”

KSNT News is not releasing the name of the victim, as per his request.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crime to contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

