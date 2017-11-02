Local dentist wants to buy your candy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunflower Smiles Pediatrics Dentistry in Topeka is doing their 9th annual Halloween Candy Buyback Program.

Whether you’re a patient at Sunflower Smiles Pediatrics Dentistry or not, you can still bring in your leftover candy. Workers will then weigh it. From there, it goes into a bucket. Let’s say you brought in a pound of candy, you’ll also receive $1. But then, another dollar gets donated to the Topeka Rescue Mission’s Children’s Palace.

The dentist Sunflower Smiles Pediatrics, Dr. Michael Browning said the program is a great way to reduce the chances of kids getting cavities. “If they eat it all in one night and it’s all stuck on their teeth for one night, that’s a lot better than having it stuck on their teeth for next six months,” Browning said.

The candy is sent to troops serving overseas which is then given to children in the Middle East. The buyback takes place November 1st and 2nd from 8:00a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The final week is November 6th – November 9th at the same time.