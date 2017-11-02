Manhattan mayor responds after racist vandalism incident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is continuing to investigate a recent incident in which a vehicle near Kansas State University was vandalized with graffiti containing racial slurs.

On Thursday, Manhattan Mayor Linda Morse released this statement:

Dear Manhattan Community, It is an honor to be Mayor of a diverse, welcoming community like Manhattan. In regard to the reported incident yesterday where disgusting racial slurs were painted on a vehicle, I just want to state that the behavior reflected in that incident is not the type of action or behavior condoned in Manhattan. This act does not reflect what I believe Manhattan is. Divisive, hateful acts such as this draw out strong emotions from many people. As Mayor, I condemn these disgusting acts and stand ready and willing to meet and discuss these types of issues with the community, University, RCPD, and all those impacted by these events. I encourage the Manhattan Community to reach out and support diversity and respect for all. I know that there is need for significant improvement and I know the community will come together to help make Manhattan a safe, inclusive and respectful place for all. If you have any information or knowledge on what occurred yesterday please reach out to the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112 so action can be taken.

K-State President Richard Myers released a statement earlier Thursday saying they need to ensure the safety of those affected by this attack and that the campus police will be immediately increasing its patrols and visibility on campus.

The Riley County Police Department has been investigating this incident after if was first reported at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Claflin Road. They believe it happened sometime between 1:30 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

KSNT News is not releasing the name of the victim, as per his request.