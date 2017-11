TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was injured Thursday morning after hitting a parked car on a motorbike.

The incident took place sometime after 7:30 a.m. in the area of 20th and Randolph, just north of SW 21st Street.

Emergency responders on scene tell KSNT News two people were on the bike but only the driver received minor injuries.

Minor injuries to one person at 20th and Randolph after a motorbike hit a parked car. pic.twitter.com/1zatRLvDIL — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) November 2, 2017