MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police are looking for a suspect involved in a recent theft of a local business.

Officers filed a report for the theft Wednesday morning stating that an unknown suspect took a security camera from the Navy Federal Credit Union located in the 500 block of N 3rd Place.

RCPD said the total loss with this case is $500.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Smile for the camera 🎥 Can you help identify? Wanted for the theft of a security camera at the Navy Fed on North 3rd on Oct. 29th @ 10 pm pic.twitter.com/P5Wt3NY8TZ — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) November 2, 2017