Another cool day, light rain possible tonight

We’re still tracking the effects of yesterday’s passing cold front. No one will get warmer than 55° today, with clouds rapidly increasing after lunchtime. We’ll keep our eyes out for some chilly raindrops this afternoon too. It looks like there could be a few light rain showers or even some areas of drizzle – just in time for the high school football games. Skies will keep trying to clear, heading into the weekend, though. And that’s where we find the warmest weather in the 7-Day forecast! Plan on highs in the middle/upper 60s on Saturday and then 70°+ on Sunday! It will be a great weekend to do whatever you need to…outside. Any late season lawn care? Kids have an outdoor sports activity? Dogs yearning for an extra long session at the bark park? It will be a great weekend to tackle anything outdoors! Enjoy!

Like we’ve been talking about for nearly two weeks now – the roller coaster of temperatures continues. We’ll go from 70°+ on Sunday afternoon, all the way back down into the 50s for Monday. Yes, yet another cold front. Longer range computer models show a bit more of an active weather pattern for the Great Plains next week too. That could mean more chances for raindrops AND snowflakes by the middle part of the week. It’s still way too early to get specific, but it looks like a rain/snow mix could move in next Tuesday or Wednesday. We’ll keep our eyes on the computer models over the next several days and tweak the extended forecast as we see fit. It’s also worth mentioning that overnight temps next week will be in the 30s (again) while daytime temps won’t get much warmer than the middle 50s. Until that happens though – get excited for some great weather on tap this weekend! Stay tuned.

Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling. It’s now down to 62°. In other words, it’s not atypical to have highs in the 50s day after day in November because the 50s aren’t that far off from where we should be in the temperature department. Realistically, we’re looking at some more frost by this time next week. Lows will indeed plummet into the lower 30s as early as next Wednesday. And despite about a 30% chance for the rain/snow mix that we mentioned above, most of Northeast Kansas stays dry for the better part of the next 7-10 days. November is traditionally one of the driest months of the year for us. And it’s looking that way for us this year (at least for now) too.

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert