Armed, dangerous carjacking suspects on the run

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department are investigating a carjacking in East Topeka early Friday morning.

Police responded to reports of an aggravated robbery in the area of SE 4th St. and Lime St. where the victim said their car was stolen around 12:10 a.m.The victim was heading eastbound on 4th St. when two white males entered the roadway, blocking the victim from driving.

The first suspect is described as being skinny and is about 5’7, wearing a gray/blue t-shirt and armed with a handgun. The second suspect is a medium build,around 5’5, wearing a gray shirt, also armed with a handgun.

The suspects took the victim’s red 2008 Dodge Avenger with Kansas tags 453-JJT. The car has a Legacy Motors vanity plate on the front bumper. A passenger in the car was battered with a handgun by one of the suspects just before the suspects fled the area.

If anyone sees this car they are encouraged to contact police and advised to not approach the men as they have already shown a propensity for violence.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.