Bill Cochran named as new Topeka interim police chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka announced on Friday that Bill Cochran will be replacing Kris Kramer as the interim police chief for Topeka.

Major Cochran will start his duties as interim chief on November 4, according to the city.

City Manager Brent Trout said after meeting with several internal candidates, Bill rose up as the best candidate to be the Interim Police Chief for Topeka.

“Chief Kramer did a wonderful job with the Topeka Police Department and will be leaving it in capable hands. Bill Cochran has the experience in all aspects of police work with strong leadership abilities and a dedication to the community as a whole.”

According to the city, Bill Cochran has worked with the Topeka Police Department for 31 years, starting his service on July 13, 1987. Cochran has worked in several capacities at TPD including: homicide, traffic, patrol, field operations, and criminal investigations. Most recently Cochran has been serving as a Major in criminal investigations as the Bureau Commander.

Cochran has also served in the Army National Guard from February 1985 until he retired as a First Lieutenant in July of 2005. He served one combat tour in Iraq in 2004. He is a graduate from the Northwestern University Police Staff and Command School.

Cochran’s salary as Interim Police Chief will be $115,390.

The city reports Trout will begin searching for the next permanent police chief starting November, 6. Both internal and external candidates will be considered for the position.