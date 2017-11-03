Coach Snyder pens note to KU football player

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas State University head football coach Bill Snyder is known for regularly sending handwritten notes.

Almost a week after the Sunflower Showdown in Lawrence, where K-State beat Kansas 30-20, Snyder sent a member of the Jayhawks one of his many notes.

Redshirt-junior linebacker Joe Dineen Jr. received a note from Snyder on Friday. Dineen said in a tweet he has “lots of respect for Coach Snyder and the K-State football team.”

In the note, Snyder said he “was very impressed with” how well Dineen and the Kansas defense played and also wished the team “good fortune throughout the reminder of the season.”

Snyder encouraged Dineen to share the note with his teammates.

Lots of respect for Coach Snyder and the K-State football team.. pic.twitter.com/Sicv6yCzY5 — Joe Dineen (@JoeDineen18) November 3, 2017