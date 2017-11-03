Caldwell 42 Waverly 34
Clifton-Clyde 14 Osborne 64
Columbus 21 Burlington 22
Derby 21 Manhattan 14
Doniphan West 24 Centralia 63
Garden City 24 Topeka High 21
Holton 9 Baldwin 8
Jackson Heights 20 Jeff Co. North 36
Junction City 47 Free State 14
Lyndon 6 St. Mary’s Colgan 48
Prairie View 6 Hayden 48
Shawnee Heights 0 St. James 19
Victoria 24 Burlingame 34
Wamego 13 Andale 64
Yates Center 0 Olpe 62
Axtell 16 Pike Valley 62
Clay Center 21 Nickerson 20
Perry-Lecompton Sabetha Sat.
Rock Hills 32 Hanover 62
Silver Lake Nemaha Central Sat.
St. Thomas Aquinas 52 Bonner Springs 13
Football Frenzy 11/03/17
Caldwell 42 Waverly 34