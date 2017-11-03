Investigation continuing for MHS incident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — As the Manhattan Indians football team took the field against the Derby Panthers Friday night, an investigation hung over their heads.

Police say a beating happened at Manhattan High School’s Bishop Stadium last Thursday involving members of the football team.

Two students were the victims, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy.

School officials were tight-lipped about the situation, but said no players were benched for the playoff game.

That silence has one parent concerned. KSNT News is not releasing his identity at his request for fears of retaliation and bullying from the school toward his child.

“The coaches have been aware of the situation for a long time,” he said. “It’s time they’re held accountable just as much as the players.”

The school’s code of conduct lists fighting as a “major behavioral violation” of its policy.

It goes on to say if it’s confirmed the student isn’t complying with the standards, they will be benched for one week and placed on athletic probation.

The man we talked with said the reason no one is being punished is because of tonight’s playoff game.

“The behavior will continue after the season, but since it’s the playoffs that’s where the school’s priority lies,” he said.

He told KSNT he wants people to know the truth.

“They’re not squeaky clean like this perfect image they want to show everybody,” he said. “They got flaws and they got big flaws, and I’m glad that everything is coming out now.”

We talked with the Director of the Kansas State High School Activities Association, Gary Musselman, and he said he believes the school will handle the situation properly.

“We have complete confidence in them,” Musselman said. “If they find a student should lose their privilege of continuing to participate, as a representative of the school, for a particular amount of time, you know schools will take care of that.

Police said they are interviewing around 20 people as either witnesses or suspects to the alleged crime. No arrests have been made at this time.

They said they understand the high level of interest in the case and want to assure the public they’re actively investigating the situation in a thorough and timely manner.

Riley County Police Department put out a statement today about their investigation.