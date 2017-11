TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In this “tell all” with Brian Hanni, the Voice of the Jayhawks, opens up about his upbringing in the Capital City and the education he received at both Topeka West High School and the University of Kansas. KSNT Sports anchor/reporter Jonathan Polasek asks the Topeka native what it’s like to come back to Northeast Kansas and fill the shoes of former KU sportscaster Bob Davis. Plus, what Hanni has planned down the road.

Advertisement