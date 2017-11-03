Local elementary school remembers teacher killed in accident

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – An elementary school in Junction City is mourning the loss of one of their teachers.

Jacey Cantrell died in a car crash on I-70 Wednesday morning. She just graduated and started teaching 4th Grade at Eisenhower Elementary School” in Junction City this year.

The school said her students loved her and they’re doing their best to help them deal with the loss.

“Obviously it was very hard,” said Eisenhower Elementary School Principal Susan Kamphaus. They knew they had a substitute. They knew she wasn’t there, but they didn’t know why until we came in later in the day. We had some students that were pretty upset and that’s why the crisis team has been down there working with them.”

The school said the students are currently working on cards to give to Cantrell’s family.

A funeral for the 22-year-old will be held Tuesday morning at First Christian Church in McPherson.