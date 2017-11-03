Local high school helps out community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Local high school students pitched in to help their community on Friday.

More than 400 Hayden Catholic High School students traveled to various organizations in the community, including the Easterseals Capper Foundation.

The visits are part of the school and the Catholic church’s mission to volunteer to help others.

“Throughout the years, we’ve always had to do like 20 hours by ourselves, but a whole community of 400 kids going out on one day and serving,” said Hayden senior Collin Ritchey. “I think that’s going to help a lot of people.”

“When we’re just serving others that need us and our help that, we’re also serving God, and strengthening our faith,” said Hayden sophomore Sydney Hillmer.

Students also visited Harvesters, Aldersgate Village Retirement Community and Let’s Help, among others.